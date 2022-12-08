JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,380 ($41.21) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Price Performance

CKN stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($34.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £872.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,439.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20. Clarkson has a 12-month low of GBX 2,440 ($29.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,035 ($49.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,866.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,008.64.

Insider Activity

Clarkson Company Profile

In related news, insider Laurence Hollingworth acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,691 ($32.81) per share, for a total transaction of £107,640 ($131,252.29).

(Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.