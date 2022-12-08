Katapult Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,718.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hirsch acquired 137,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $155,555.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,718.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Einbinder acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,218,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,989.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 232,660 shares of company stock worth $248,606. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Katapult by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.17. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.65 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

