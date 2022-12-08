Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 499 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $114.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

