Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.