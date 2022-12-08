Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 238 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

