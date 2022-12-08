Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after buying an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $403.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $770.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

