Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 46,031 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.3% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,424,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,354,000 after purchasing an additional 599,037 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

