Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 75 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 2.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $262.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut RH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.94.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.