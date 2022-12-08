Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.94 on Monday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

