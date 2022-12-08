Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kurita Water Industries Trading Down 0.0 %
KTWIY stock opened at 84.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 79.19 and a 200-day moving average price of 77.52. Kurita Water Industries has a 52-week low of 63.78 and a 52-week high of 93.92.
Kurita Water Industries Company Profile
