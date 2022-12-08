Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,894 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,582,000 after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after buying an additional 237,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

