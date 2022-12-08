Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $50,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

