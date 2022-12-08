Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.