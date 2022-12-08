Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

IVZ stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

