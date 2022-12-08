Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 71 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $153.79 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.