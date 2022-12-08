Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kroger by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 395,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,663,000 after buying an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kroger Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

NYSE:KR opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.