Laurentian Reiterates “C$264.00” Price Target for Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$226.46.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$216.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$197.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.38.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

