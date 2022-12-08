Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $53,000 in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iteris by 50.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 56.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,929,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 699,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 101.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Iteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

