Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $56,000 in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,262,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 22.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,056,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 193,966 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 12.2% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 999,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 108,680 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Matrix Service

Shares of MTRX opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

