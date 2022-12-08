Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $107.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

