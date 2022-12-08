Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $51,000 Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,728 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMSI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMSI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 51.78%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.