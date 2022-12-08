LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,153 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of LKQ worth $16,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.38. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

