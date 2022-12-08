MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MarineMax worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MarineMax by 2,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MarineMax by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of HZO opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

In other news, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

