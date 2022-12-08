Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Trex were worth $16,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Trex by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 28.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

