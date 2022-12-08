Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ASR opened at $249.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $179.01 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

