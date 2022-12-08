Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 132.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,468 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 252.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,758,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after purchasing an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

