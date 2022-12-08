Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

