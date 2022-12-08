MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 20th

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 20th.

MediWound Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.30 on Thursday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

About MediWound

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

