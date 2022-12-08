Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,761,297 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Frontdoor worth $53,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTDR. William Blair lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

