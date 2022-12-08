Millennium Management LLC Buys 474,074 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Hub Group worth $57,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hub Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Hub Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

HUBG opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

