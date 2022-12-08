Millennium Management LLC Buys 95,300 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.07% of EMCOR Group worth $54,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 896.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,813,000 after purchasing an additional 94,476 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EME stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

