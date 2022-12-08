Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $56,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.