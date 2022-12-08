Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 453.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $64,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 206.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

