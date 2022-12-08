Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,403,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Healthpeak Properties worth $62,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.