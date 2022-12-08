Millennium Management LLC Has $55.39 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 943.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $55,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $99.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

