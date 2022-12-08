Millennium Management LLC Has $55.76 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 679,588 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Lamb Weston worth $55,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $87.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

