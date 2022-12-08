Millennium Management LLC Has $65.51 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $65,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 48,723 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 37,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,006,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,782,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.