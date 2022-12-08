Millennium Management LLC Purchases 344,756 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $57,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

