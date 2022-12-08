Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $56,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,386,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,981,000 after purchasing an additional 104,378 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,791,000 after purchasing an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $137.77 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.43.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.