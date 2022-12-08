Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $13,325,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.60.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

