MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 657,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 97,155 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

