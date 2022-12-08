MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of MIXT opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.81. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
