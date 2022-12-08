Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock worth $291,274 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.