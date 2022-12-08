Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $55,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.30 and a 200 day moving average of $410.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $548.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

