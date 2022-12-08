Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 1,665.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $290.68 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.57 and its 200 day moving average is $281.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.