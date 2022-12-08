Morgan Stanley Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $445.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $480.05 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $480.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $421.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.