Morgan Stanley Increases United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $330.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.94 and a 200 day moving average of $231.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $282.22.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,930 shares of company stock valued at $29,059,240 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

