Morgan Stanley Lowers NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $11.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.35 million and a PE ratio of -22.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.