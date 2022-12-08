MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.10% of MSCI worth $1,361,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.56.

MSCI stock opened at $500.40 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $646.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

