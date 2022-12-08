Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,434 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after acquiring an additional 814,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after acquiring an additional 666,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

