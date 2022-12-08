Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 13,594 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.